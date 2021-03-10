We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Hot Upcoming Earnings Charts
Earnings season is winding down but there are still over 500 companies reporting this week and another 150 companies next week.
There’s still a lot of pandemic plays, tech stocks and retailers who have yet to report.
How good was the holiday quarter?
What are they seeing in 2021?
These are 5 of the hottest upcoming earnings charts.
5 Hot Earnings Charts
1. JD.com (JD - Free Report) is China’s Amazon. It has been a pandemic play, with shares up 111% in the last year but they’ve pulled back on the growth stock sell-off in 2021. Shares are down 5.8% in the last month. It has a great earnings surprise track record, having beat 8 quarters in a row. Is it time to buy?
2. StoneCo (STNE - Free Report) is a Brazilian fintech company that is owned in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. It has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are down 20% in the last month. Is this a buying opportunity?
3. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) has been a pandemic winner, with shares up 150% in the last year. But what happens on the reopen? It’s only missed once since its 2018 IPO. Can it break out higher?
4. Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) has beat 3 out of 4 quarters. It wasn’t considered a pandemic play as women wore less make-up in the last year. But will it be a pandemic winner instead? Shares are up 8% in the last month.
5. Cintas Corp. (CTAS - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just one miss in the last year and it was in 2016. Impressive. Shares are trading near 5-year highs. Will demand for uniforms explode this year? It’s trading at 34x forward earnings. How much gas is left in the tank?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ULTA in her personal portfolio.]
