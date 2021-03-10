Back to top

Strength Seen in Domino's Pizza (DPZ): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $354.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company appreciated following its announcement of a new growth plan and share repurchase program. By June 2021, the company plans to offer drive-thru services at nearly 450 outlets in the U.K. Moreover, it is planning to add 200 new outlets in the United Kingdom.

