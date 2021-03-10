We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
York Water's (YORW) Q4 Earnings & Revenue Surpass Estimates
The York Water Company (YORW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 28 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improving from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 26 cents by 7.7%.
In 2020, the company delivered earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.11 reported in 2019.
Total Revenues
Revenues of $13.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million by 3.1%. The top line also improved by the same percentage from the prior-year quarter.
In 2020, the company delivered revenues of $53.9 million, up from $51.6 million in 2019.
The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The York Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The York Water Company Quote
Highlights of the Release
Net income was up 9.5% year over year to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter. In 2020, net income increased 15.2% to $16.6 million.
The company replaced or relined nearly 56,000 feet of mains in 2020.
In 2020, York Water invested $32.1 million in capital projects, and made various replacements and enhancements to infrastructure.
Guidance
York Water expects to invest nearly $36 million in 2021 and $40 million in 2022 for the maintenance and betterment of existing dams, pipes, storage tanks and other facilities. Also, part of these investments will be utilized for system expansion.
Zacks Rank
York Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 10.2%.
American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 80 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
California Water Service (CWT - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 11.4%.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>