We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vericel Corporation (VCEL - Free Report) closed at $42.92, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VCEL to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.94 million, up 19.71% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $162.75 million, which would represent changes of +83.33% and +31.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 71.3% lower. VCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VCEL has a Forward P/E ratio of 391.18 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.01, which means VCEL is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.