Company News for Mar 11, 2021

  • Campbell Soup Co.'s (CPB - Free Report) shares rose 2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
  • United Natural Foods Inc.'s (UNFI - Free Report) shares soared 18.2% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
  • Shares of H&R Block Inc. (HRB - Free Report) surged 4.3% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $308.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35%.
  • Shares of ABM Industries Inc. (ABM - Free Report) jumped 7.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.

