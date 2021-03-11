We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Stock Jumps 10.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL - Free Report) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $9.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks.
The company’s recent pipeline progress has been encouraging. The FDA has accepted New Drug Applications (NDA) for Epsolay and Twyneo with target action dates in April and August respectively. The collaboration with Perrigo is positive as well.
Price and Consensus
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -48.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.72 million, down 50.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For SolGel Technologies Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLGL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>