New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) provides residential real estate services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

