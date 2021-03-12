We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Novanta Inc. (NOVT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) provides residential real estate services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
