Company News for Mar 12, 2021

  • Shares of Revlon, Inc. (REV - Free Report) jumped 9.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 61 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
  • JD.com, Inc.’s (JD - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 23 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.
  • Shares of BGSF, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) rose 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 21 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.
  • XPEL, Inc.’s (XPEL - Free Report) shares surged 15.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 22 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

