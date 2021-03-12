We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Top Earnings Charts Worth Waiting For
Fourth quarter 2020 earnings season is mostly over but there are always a few dozen that report on the fiscal year that are yet to come.
Right now, that includes these 5 companies who have some of the most amazing earnings charts on Wall Street but they can get overlooked as they’re not part of the big earnings crowd.
If you want to get a clue as to how the first quarter earnings season is shaping up, tune into these earnings reports at the end of March.
5 Top Earnings Charts Worth Waiting For
1. Nike (NKE - Free Report) was the first to report on China’s rebound following it’s initial coronavirus shutdown early in 2020. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years, with one of those in 2020, during the pandemic. Shares are up 55% in the last year and are hanging out near 5-year highs. Can it keep its momentum or will further outbreaks in Europe and the US dim the quarter?
2. Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2018. Impressive, especially during a global pandemic. Shares are up 31% over the last year but are off their 5-year highs. They still trade at 38x. Is this a buying opportunity?
3. Micron (MU - Free Report) also has an outstanding earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, in 2019. Earnings are on the rise again as it enters into a bullish upcycle. It has a forward P/E of 18.5 even with shares up 78% in the last year.
4. RH (RH - Free Report) is another earnings all-star. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years and both of those misses were in 2016. Shares are up 215% in the last year but it still trades with a forward P/E of just 24. Is there more gas left in the tank in 2021?
5. Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) has only missed twice in the last 5 years but one of those was in 2020, when the pandemic hit. Shares have rallied 51% over the last year but have fallen from their 5-year highs and are down 9% in the last month on worries that Lulu is a pandemic play. Is it?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of RH and LULU in her personal portfolio.]
5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move
With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.
Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .
Download now. Today the report is FREE >>