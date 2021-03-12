We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIVO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
Meridian Bioscience is a member of our Medical group, which includes 978 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 62.50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, VIVO has gained about 27.34% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.09%. This shows that Meridian Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.30% this year, meaning that VIVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VIVO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.