We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roche (RHHBY) & Gilead's Drug Combo Study for COVID-19 Fails
Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the REMDACTA study in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia was not successful.
The global phase III randomized, double-blind, multicenter REMDACTA study was evaluating arthritis drug, Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab), plus Gilead Sciences’ (GILD - Free Report) Veklury (remdesivir) in the above-mentioned patient population. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improved time to hospital discharge for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia compared to Veklury alone.
The study also did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included the likelihood of death, the likelihood of progression to mechanical ventilation or death, and clinical status.
The study was conducted in collaboration with Gilead. Veklury is an antiviral medicine that helps stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It is authorized for temporary use for the treatment of COVID-19 worldwide.
Nonetheless, Roche will continue to evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies as well as other studies of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia. While the EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, the COVACTA did not meet the same.
Roche’s stock has lost 4.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.
Meanwhile, it has also collaborated with Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) to increase the global supply of the latter’s antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, for COVID-19. Regeneron is responsible for the development and distribution of the treatment in the United States and Roche is primarily responsible for the development and distribution outside the country.
Given the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the pandemic, quite a few biotechs are developing antibodies or evaluating their approved drugs or pipeline candidates to determine if they are effective enough to treat the infected patients.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) recently announced new data from the late-stage BLAZE-1 study, which showed that the combination of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with the disease.
Roche currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your MoveZR
With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.
Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .
Download now. Today the report is FREE >>