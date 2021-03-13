We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 30.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.15 million, up 35.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $382.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -72.22% and +31.39%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 78.5% lower within the past month. FSLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.