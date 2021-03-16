Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY - Free Report) manufactures and supplies solar tracking systems and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW - Free Report) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

