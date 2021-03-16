Why You Should Retain Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) in Your Portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ( ORCC Quick Quote ORCC - Free Report) has been in investors' good books owing to its healthy revenue stream and a solid portfolio. The company concluded 2020 with investments in 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $10.8 billion. It continues to seek opportunities in stable, large and recession-resistant businesses. Its return on assets — a profitability measure — stands at 5.1%, higher than the industry's average of 2.8%. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds. Now let’s see what makes this stock an investor favorite. Owl Rock Capital has been witnessing a surge in revenues since its inception in 2015. Its 2016-2020 CAGR of 129.4% is pretty impressive. In 2020, it gained on the back of an expanded investment portfolio. A steady rise in revenues, primarily from the company’s rapidly-growing interest income and growth strategies, is likely to pave the way for long-term growth. Management also declared that the company will be entering the public market through business combination with Baltimore Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. The company flaunts great solvency level with $2.1 billion of liquidity. Total debt of the company accounts for 47.9% (in line sequentially) of its capital, lower than the industry average of 58.7%. The available cash and credit facility together is lower than its debt of $5.4 billion. However, it added commitments to its senior security revolver of more than $1.3 billion. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t have any debt maturities until December 2022. On the back of its capital position, Owl Rock Capital deploys capital to enhance shareholder value. It recently announced a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020. It paid six special dividends apart from the regular ones in the fourth quarter. Its dividend yield stands at 8.7%, much higher than its industry's average of 1.2%. This should instill investors’ confidence in the stock. However, new investment commitments have been declining over the past few quarters, which is a concern. In 2020, the same fell 22.6% year over year. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 25.8% in a year’s time, underperforming the industry's growth of 34.7%. This looks better than the price performance of other companies in the same space, such as, HoulihanLokey, Inc. ( HLI Quick Quote HLI - Free Report) , Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT Quick Quote VIRT - Free Report) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) , which have also soared 46%, 42.2%, 117.5%, respectively, over the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
Why You Should Retain Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) in Your Portfolio
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) has been in investors' good books owing to its healthy revenue stream and a solid portfolio.
The company concluded 2020 with investments in 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $10.8 billion. It continues to seek opportunities in stable, large and recession-resistant businesses.
Its return on assets — a profitability measure — stands at 5.1%, higher than the industry's average of 2.8%. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.
Now let’s see what makes this stock an investor favorite.
Owl Rock Capital has been witnessing a surge in revenues since its inception in 2015. Its 2016-2020 CAGR of 129.4% is pretty impressive. In 2020, it gained on the back of an expanded investment portfolio. A steady rise in revenues, primarily from the company’s rapidly-growing interest income and growth strategies, is likely to pave the way for long-term growth.
Management also declared that the company will be entering the public market through business combination with Baltimore Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company.
The company flaunts great solvency level with $2.1 billion of liquidity. Total debt of the company accounts for 47.9% (in line sequentially) of its capital, lower than the industry average of 58.7%. The available cash and credit facility together is lower than its debt of $5.4 billion. However, it added commitments to its senior security revolver of more than $1.3 billion. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t have any debt maturities until December 2022.
On the back of its capital position, Owl Rock Capital deploys capital to enhance shareholder value. It recently announced a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020. It paid six special dividends apart from the regular ones in the fourth quarter. Its dividend yield stands at 8.7%, much higher than its industry's average of 1.2%. This should instill investors’ confidence in the stock.
However, new investment commitments have been declining over the past few quarters, which is a concern. In 2020, the same fell 22.6% year over year.
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 25.8% in a year’s time, underperforming the industry's growth of 34.7%.
This looks better than the price performance of other companies in the same space, such as, HoulihanLokey, Inc. (HLI - Free Report) , Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) , which have also soared 46%, 42.2%, 117.5%, respectively, over the same time frame.
