We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of March 15, 2021
Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Shares of Virtu Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. The company has been witnessing growth in both customer and non-customer market making businesses. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout. A strong balance sheet and constant efforts to repay debt bode well. Backed by its financial strength, the company continues to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its fourth-quarter earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by double digits and soared by triple digits year over year on reduced costs and higher revenues.
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call. Extreme Networks shares have added a double digit percentage since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain in the single digits. Ahead of its earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Extreme Networks was favorable.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>