Top Stock Picks for Week of March 15, 2021

Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Shares of Virtu Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. The company has been witnessing growth in both customer and non-customer market making businesses. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout. A strong balance sheet and constant efforts to repay debt bode well. Backed by its financial strength, the company continues to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its fourth-quarter earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate  by double digits and soared by triple digits year over year on reduced costs and higher revenues.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call. Extreme Networks shares have added a double digit percentage since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain in the single digits. Ahead of its earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Extreme Networks was favorable.

