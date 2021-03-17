Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS - Free Report) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM - Free Report) provides childcare and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services and other workplace solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS - Free Report) provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) operates as a gold producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

