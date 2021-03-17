We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS - Free Report) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM - Free Report) provides childcare and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services and other workplace solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS - Free Report) provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) operates as a gold producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
