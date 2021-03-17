We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
iHeartMedia (IHRT) Moves 11.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
iHeartMedia (IHRT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.1% higher at $18.75. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11% gain over the past four weeks.
The increase in share price can be attributed to an optimistic note from J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti. Markedly, the J.P. Morgan analyst upgraded iHeartMedia from Underperform to Neutral and raised price target from $13 to $17.
iHeartMedia is expected to benefit from its growing digital business. The company has evolved as a dominant provider of podcasts that have attracted solid consumer interest during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and shelter-in-home wave. Moreover, continued growth in advertiser demand is expected to drive top-line prospects.
Price and Consensus
This radio company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -296.3%. Revenues are expected to be $688 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For iHeartMedia, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IHRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>