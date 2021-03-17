We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 90% from its 52-week low price of $51.38 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SCHB in Focus
This fund provides broad exposure to the U.S. equity market by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. It holds a well-diversified portfolio of 2539 stocks with tilt toward information technology, which accounts for about one-fourth of the portfolio. Healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials round off the next three with double-digit exposure each. The ETF charges investors 30 basis points a year in fees (see: all the All-Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the optimism over speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. Increasing pace of vaccination, progress toward more vaccines, reopening of the economy as well as new $1.9 trillion stimulus are fueling growth in the economy and bolstering risk-off trade.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SCHB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
