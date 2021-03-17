We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 66.12% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 25.02% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 13.20%. As we can see, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, BCC is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.63% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on BCC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.