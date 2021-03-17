We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 ETFs to Follow Robinhood & Reddit Investing Frenzy
Retail traders have now become a sizable force in the investing world. Coronavirus lockdowns, commission-free and easy trading on apps, and some extra money from stimulus have led to a surge in retail trading. It accounted for 23% of total US equity trading in 2021, per FT.
As retail traders have shown the ability to move stocks, many institutional investors want to follow their trades and use in their own trading models.
The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ - Free Report) holds 75 large cap stocks that exhibit the highest degree of positive investor sentiment. It uses AI to aggregate content from online sources including social media, news articles and blog posts..
Popular stocks like DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) , Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) are among the top holdings in BUZZ. GameStop (GME - Free Report) is not included in the portfolio as it failed to meet the index criteria at the time of last rebalancing.
The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT - Free Report) provides equity participation in bull markets and downside protection through put options when markets turn bearish.
The Fear of Missing Out ETF (FOMO), which is expected to launch in May, will invest in stocks, ETFs, derivatives and volatility products that reflect current or emerging trends.
To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.
