Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is America's Car-Mart (CRMT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.  

Meanwhile, America's Car-Mart is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $2.32 per share to $2.69 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $10.95 per share to $11.54 per share. This has helped CRMT to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider America's Car-Mart. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks retail