We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY - Free Report) operates as a food and beverage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) operates as a grocery retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.