New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY - Free Report) operates as a food and beverage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) operates as a grocery retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 30 days.

