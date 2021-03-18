Lands' End (LE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Digital Sales Solid

Shares of
Lands' End, Inc. ( LE Quick Quote LE - Free Report) increased 9.7% during trading hours on Mar 17, following better-than-expected results during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Strength in the company’s business model and global e-commerce business aided quarterly results. Apparently, global e-commerce net revenues jumped 7.5%, buoyed by Europe e-commerce rising 38% and U.S. e-commerce improving 3.7%. Notably, global new customers rose 13.7%. Management is also encouraged by the company’s recent partnership with Kohl's ( KSS Quick Quote KSS - Free Report) . It is on track to enhance distribution to 300 Kohl's stores in 2021. Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 88.6% versus the industry’s 71.9% rally. Let’s Delve Deeper
The company posted earnings of 60 cents a share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. However, the reported figure declined 23.1% from 78 cents earned in the year-ago period.
Lands' End generated net revenues of $538.4 million that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531 million but dropped 2% from the year-ago period. Excluding nearly a $40-million impact of the American Airlines launch from the year-ago period, the metric would have risen 5.6%. Moreover, Outfitters net revenues plunged 54.2% to $43 million. Excluding the American Airlines’ launch impact, revenues would have fallen 20.8% on lower customer demand due to the pandemic.
Nonetheless, third-party net revenues, including U.S. wholesale revenues and sales in third-party marketplaces, surged 298.2% year over year to $21.3 million.
Gross profit dropped 2.7% to $212.8 million. Also, gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 39.5% owing to higher shipping costs and surcharges along with sales mix from the third- party business. This was mostly offset by better promotional strategies and persistent use of data analytics. Further, selling and administrative (S&A) expenses dropped 1.6% to $166.7 million. However, S&A, as a rate of sales, increased 20 bps to 31% on deleverage from the American Airlines launch, somewhat offset by robust controls of operating expenses and structural costs. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA fell 6.5% to $46.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Financial Details
Lands' End ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $33.9 million, net long-term debt of $245.6 million and total stockholders’ equity of $369.7 million. Further, inventories at the end of the quarter were $382.1 million, up 1.7% year over year.
As of Jan 29, 2021, it had $25 million of outstanding borrowings and $223 million availability under its asset-based senior secured credit facility. The company had $271.6 million of term loan debt outstanding as of Jan 29. Meanwhile, the company generated net cash of $91.6 million from operating activities during fiscal 2020. Outlook
Going forward, management is focused on driving continued growth in the company’s global e-commerce business, progressing with the recovery of the Outfitters business, and advancing the third-party and marketplace-growth initiatives.
