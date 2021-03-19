Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control and building supply products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

consumer-discretionary finance retail tech-stocks