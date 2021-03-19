Back to top

Company News for Mar 19, 2021

  • Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) rose 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited’s (SIG - Free Report) shares rose 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $4.15 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.
  • Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) rose 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 47 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.
  • Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) shares rose nearly 1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.

