We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Williams-Sonoma (WSM): Can Its 18.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) shares soared 18.5% in the last trading session to close at $161.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.7% gain over the past four weeks.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have surged after the company posted solid fourth quarter of fiscal results. The company reported solid comps. Moreover, positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company provided solid long term guidance. Notably, the company expects demand for kitchen and houseware products to continue.
Price and Consensus
This seller of cookware and home furnishings is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +46%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Williams-Sonoma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WSM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>