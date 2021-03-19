We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Aviat Networks (AVNW - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aviat Networks is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 626 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 45.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that AVNW has returned about 81.55% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 2.68%. This shows that Aviat Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, AVNW is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.82% so far this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AVNW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.