Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) closed at $542.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 6.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.
LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.56, up 64.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.7 billion, up 47.75% from the prior-year quarter.
LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.81 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.55% and +40.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LRCX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, LRCX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.41, so we one might conclude that LRCX is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.