Top Stock Picks for Week of March 22, 2021
The Mosaic Company MOS is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. Mosaic’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. Strong demand has also fueled rapid price increases in the United States and globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Also, Mosaic continues to drive down cash costs of production in the Potash business. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Mosaic has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.
Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. Align Technology exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results despite the pandemic-led challenges. The company saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners amid the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Meanwhile, the company has no debt in the reported quarter. This is good news in terms of solvency position of the company, at least during the year of economic downturn, implying that the company is holding sufficient cash.
