2 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings and Hold
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we preview the broader first quarter 2021 earnings season and dive into what’s going on in the market. The episode then explores Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and RH (RH - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming quarterly earnings releases to see if either stock might be worth buying as a longer-term play.
Last week, the S&P 500 and the Dow both hit multiple records, as investors shift some funds from technology into cyclical names within finance and energy. Despite some of the continued worries about tech, the Nasdaq popped on Monday and rests about 5% off its mid-February records, as Wall Street has bought up some hard-hit names since the tech-heavy index fell into a correction two weeks ago.
Bond selling has continued on the back of the latest nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan, the vaccine rollout, and the expectations that the U.S. economy will grow by roughly 6% in 2021. Wall Street is still trying to figure out the proper inflation expectations.
But bond yields remain ultra-low historically, which likely extends there is no alternative investing. And the earnings outlook for 2021 and beyond only enhances the bullish case (also read: What Will Q1 2021 Earnings Season Show?).
The first stock we discuss is Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) before it reports its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 23. ADBE’s suite of creative software, alongside its business-focused offerings, have helped it go on an impressive run of double-digit revenue growth. And Adobe stock, which has outpaced Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) over the last five years, sits 15% below its early September 2020 records.
Next up is RH (RH - Free Report) , formally known as Restoration Hardware. The high-end furniture and home décor stock has soared in the last year to outpace Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) and other high-flyers, as part of a longer and larger run. The stock hit new highs on Monday ahead of its March 24 release and it might be worth considering as more than a housing-market and home spending play.
