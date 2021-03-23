Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 23, 2021

  • Shares of SYNNEX Corp. (SNX - Free Report) advanced 6.5% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.
  • RLX Technology Inc.’s shares slid 47.8% following news that China is going to put restrictions on e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
  • Kansas City Southern’s (KSU - Free Report) shares rallied 11.1% following news that the company has agreed to be bought by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP - Free Report) in a cash-and-stock deal worth $25 billion.
  • Shares of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company said that it would cut water usage by half in its supply chain by 2030.

