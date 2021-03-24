Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) distributes and retails grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 30 days.

