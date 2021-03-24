We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) distributes and retails grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 30 days.
