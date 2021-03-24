Back to top

Company News for Mar 24, 2021

  • Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO - Free Report) gained 0.4% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70.
  • Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares rose 0.7% following news that the company is reportedly in talks to buy Discord chat app for $10 billion.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s (PTON - Free Report) shares gained 3.5% following news that the company has recently acquired three companies to add technology and expertise in wearable devices, interactive workout mats, digital voice assistants and artificial intelligence.
  • Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) fell 3.5% after the Data Safety Monitoring Board expressed concern that the company might have included outdated information in the trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine.

