New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN - Free Report) invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


