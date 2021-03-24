We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN - Free Report) invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW - Free Report) provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.
WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.