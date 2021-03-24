Permian Witnesses Addition of Oil Rigs for 4 Straight Weeks

In its weekly release,
Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) reported an increase in the U.S. rig count. More on the Rig Count
Baker Hughes’ data, which is issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry.
A change in the Houston-based oilfield service player’s rotary rig count affects demand for energy services like drilling, completion and production, provided by the likes of
Halliburton Company ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) , Schlumberger Limited ( SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) along with Transocean Ltd. ( RIG Quick Quote RIG - Free Report) . Details The count of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 411 for the week through Mar 19compared with the prior-week figure of 402. Thus, since January, oil and gas drillers in the United States added the most rigs in a week. However, the current national rig count is below the year-ago level of 772. Total US Rig Count Increases:
The number of onshore rigs for the week ended Mar 19 totaled 398, higher than the prior count of 389. Notably, no rig was being operated in inland waters, same as the prior week. In offshore resources, 13 rigs were operating in line with the prior-week count.
Oil rig count was 318 for the week through Mar 19 compared with 309 in the week ended Mar 12. Investors should also note that the current tally of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — is, however, below the year-ago figure of 664. US Adds 9 Oil Rigs: Natural gas rig count of 92 was flat with the prior-week count. Notably, the count of rigs exploring the commodity was below the prior-year week’s 106. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is almost 94.3% below the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008. Natural Gas Rig Count Flat in US: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 25 units, in line with the prior-week count. Horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 386 compared favorably with the prior-week level of 377. Rig Count by Type: GoM rig count was 13 units, of which all were oil-directed. The count was in line with the prior-week tally. Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Rig Count Flat: Rig Count in Prolific Basin
Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil rig tally of 216 versus the prior-week count of 211. Thus, the tally for oil drilling rigs in the basin increased for four weeks in a row. In the Eagle Ford shale play, the tally for oil drilling rigs were 30, higher than 28 in the prior week.
Outlook
Although oil price declined more than 4% on Tuesday on concerns arising from new waves of coronavirusand the slow pace of vaccine rollout in Europe, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude is still significantly higher from the pandemic-lows, when oil was in the negative territory. Notably, the overall outlook still looks bright since the economy is likely to recover strongly this year, once a large mass of population gets vaccinated. Thus, oil and gas drillers are likelyto continueadding rigs to shale plays since the pricing environment has improved drastically.
Meanwhile, investors may keep an eye on two energy stocks that are expected to benefit if the oil price continues to remain healthy —
Permian Witnesses Addition of Oil Rigs for 4 Straight Weeks
