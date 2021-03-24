We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Sleep Number (SNBR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sleep Number (SNBR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sleep Number is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 41.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SNBR has returned 67.14% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 6.46%. This means that Sleep Number is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, SNBR belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.51% so far this year, meaning that SNBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SNBR as it looks to continue its solid performance.