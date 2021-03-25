We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $30.21, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MOS is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 866.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion, up 25.12% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +185.88% and +20.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.75% higher. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOS has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.55, so we one might conclude that MOS is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.