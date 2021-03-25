We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $22.37, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, down 9.05% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $28.87 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +6.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% higher. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.