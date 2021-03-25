Back to top

Markets Go Red; RH & KB Home Beat on Earnings

Market indexes slid into the close, with even the Dow — which had been trading in the green all day — finishing a smidge into the red by 0.01%. The S&P 500 was off 0.55%, while the Nasdaq fell another 2% on the day and the Russell 2000 lost another 2.35%. It’s been a rough week for small-cap stocks and tech names, as well as Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary both down more than 1%.

Strength in WTI Crude, +5%, helped the Energy sector gain more than 2% this Hump Day, which accounts for the Dow’s relative strength among major indexes. But the rotation out of big pandemic-era names continues, with Zoom (ZM - Free Report) -7%, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) falling another 10% and ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) down 23%, now lower by more than $30 per share since Friday. Some doubts cast about its Paramount+ streaming service execution has melted off some of the 400% one-year gains from the "Eye Network"'s March 2020 lows.

Upscale furniture retailer RH (RH - Free Report) , formerly Restoration Hardware, outperformed expectations in its fiscal Q4 earnings release Wednesday afternoon, putting up $5.07 per share versus the $4.78 in the Zacks consensus, are well ahead of the $3.72 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. Revenues were similarly impressive, up 22% year over year to $813 million, ahead of the $796.52 million analysts had been expecting.

Operating margins were up in the quarter, and so was adjusted Gross Margin of 47.4% — impressive 4.8% growth. Even more, demand was up big in February, 73%, and a whopping +96% for the first two weeks of March. This look like it may bode well for the Spring months as stimulus checks make the rounds. Shares are up 8.75% in after-hours trading, +357% from its stock lows a year ago.

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) posted a mixed fiscal Q1 earnings report after the closing bell, with earnings of $1.02 per share topping the 87 cents expected (+62% year over year) with Revenues of $1.14 billion missing the Zacks consensus of $1.21 billion. Gross Margins grew 3.4% to 21.2%, prices of new homes rose 2% and deliveries were up 4%. However, bringing supply up to meet demand is a continuing problem for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, as it is for most homebuilders.

