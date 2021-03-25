We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Markets Go Red; RH & KB Home Beat on Earnings
Market indexes slid into the close, with even the Dow — which had been trading in the green all day — finishing a smidge into the red by 0.01%. The S&P 500 was off 0.55%, while the Nasdaq fell another 2% on the day and the Russell 2000 lost another 2.35%. It’s been a rough week for small-cap stocks and tech names, as well as Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary both down more than 1%.
Strength in WTI Crude, +5%, helped the Energy sector gain more than 2% this Hump Day, which accounts for the Dow’s relative strength among major indexes. But the rotation out of big pandemic-era names continues, with Zoom (ZM - Free Report) -7%, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) falling another 10% and ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) down 23%, now lower by more than $30 per share since Friday. Some doubts cast about its Paramount+ streaming service execution has melted off some of the 400% one-year gains from the "Eye Network"'s March 2020 lows.
Upscale furniture retailer RH (RH - Free Report) , formerly Restoration Hardware, outperformed expectations in its fiscal Q4 earnings release Wednesday afternoon, putting up $5.07 per share versus the $4.78 in the Zacks consensus, are well ahead of the $3.72 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. Revenues were similarly impressive, up 22% year over year to $813 million, ahead of the $796.52 million analysts had been expecting.
Operating margins were up in the quarter, and so was adjusted Gross Margin of 47.4% — impressive 4.8% growth. Even more, demand was up big in February, 73%, and a whopping +96% for the first two weeks of March. This look like it may bode well for the Spring months as stimulus checks make the rounds. Shares are up 8.75% in after-hours trading, +357% from its stock lows a year ago.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) posted a mixed fiscal Q1 earnings report after the closing bell, with earnings of $1.02 per share topping the 87 cents expected (+62% year over year) with Revenues of $1.14 billion missing the Zacks consensus of $1.21 billion. Gross Margins grew 3.4% to 21.2%, prices of new homes rose 2% and deliveries were up 4%. However, bringing supply up to meet demand is a continuing problem for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, as it is for most homebuilders.
