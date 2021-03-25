We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
3M (MMM - Free Report) closed at $190.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 6.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MMM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.47 billion, up 4.95% from the year-ago period.
MMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $34.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.27% and +6.72%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. MMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MMM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.01, so we one might conclude that MMM is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MMM's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.