TOTAL SE (TOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.59, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
TOT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TOT is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.7%.
TOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $148.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +168.53% and +5.36%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TOT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.23% higher. TOT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TOT has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.07, which means TOT is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that TOT has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.