American Tower (AMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Tower (AMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
AMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 9.14% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $8.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.31% and +9.37%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. AMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.
Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.