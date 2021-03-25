We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Hits a 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 35.9% from its 52-week low price of $42.23/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
SPLV in Focus
The fund is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index. It has AUM of $7.62 billion and charges expense ratio of 25 basis points, as stated in the prospectus.
Why the Move?
Low-volatility products could be intriguing choices for those who want to continue investing in equities in the turbulent market conditions. Notably, Wall Street currently seems to be taking a hit from the rising number of new coronavirus cases and implementation of lockdown measures to control the outbreak. This is making funds like SPLV an attractive investment option.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 19.44, which gives cues of further rally.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>