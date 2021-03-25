Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Zoom Video, Amazon, Macy's, The Macerich Co and Chevron

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 25, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
How to Invest for the 2021 Earnings Boom
Welcome to Episode #265 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of Research, and earnings guru, Sheraz Mian, to talk about the first quarter earnings season and what earnings growth is looking like for all of 2021.
Earnings to Boom in 2021
Analysts have been raising their earnings estimates heading into the first quarter earnings season.
Earnings for the S&P 500 are now expected to be up 19.3% year-over-year with revenue up 5.3%. It is reminiscent of the big earnings gained after the federal corporate tax cuts were passed in 2017.
The rest of the year is also expected to be bullish, with strong earnings growth expected, as the economy reopens after the coronavirus pandemic.
Where Should Investors Look for Opportunities?
1. Pandemic plays have come down off their 2020 highs, including high flier
Zoom Video ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) , which has fallen about 14% in the last month. Is it time to dive in? It's still expensive with a forward P/E of 91.
2.
Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) was a big winner due to its online delivery, but those shares have stalled out in the last 6 months, and are up just 0.3% during that time. But Amazon is expected to grow earnings by another 18% this year.
3. Retailers that had to pivot quickly to online only sales because their brick-and-mortar stores were shut, like
Macy's ( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) could be post-pandemic winners as consumers yearn for the days of walking through the aisles and browsing.
4. Additionally, some of the mall REITs could still see further upside even though they've soared in 2021 on recovery hopes.
The Macerich Company ( MAC Quick Quote MAC - Free Report) is up 31% year-to-date but still sports a forward P/E of just 6.
5. Energy has had a huge run in 2021, but the earnings estimates have doubled over the last 3 months for the group. Sheraz believes every investor should have some energy exposure.
Chevron ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) has fallen over 5% in the last 5 sessions and pays a dividend yielding 5%.
What else should you know about the bullish earnings outlook for 2021?
Tune into this week's podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.] 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Zoom Video, Amazon, Macy's, The Macerich Co and Chevron
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 25, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
How to Invest for the 2021 Earnings Boom
Welcome to Episode #265 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of Research, and earnings guru, Sheraz Mian, to talk about the first quarter earnings season and what earnings growth is looking like for all of 2021.
Earnings to Boom in 2021
Analysts have been raising their earnings estimates heading into the first quarter earnings season.
Earnings for the S&P 500 are now expected to be up 19.3% year-over-year with revenue up 5.3%. It is reminiscent of the big earnings gained after the federal corporate tax cuts were passed in 2017.
The rest of the year is also expected to be bullish, with strong earnings growth expected, as the economy reopens after the coronavirus pandemic.
Where Should Investors Look for Opportunities?
1. Pandemic plays have come down off their 2020 highs, including high flier Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) , which has fallen about 14% in the last month. Is it time to dive in? It's still expensive with a forward P/E of 91.
2. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) was a big winner due to its online delivery, but those shares have stalled out in the last 6 months, and are up just 0.3% during that time. But Amazon is expected to grow earnings by another 18% this year.
3. Retailers that had to pivot quickly to online only sales because their brick-and-mortar stores were shut, like Macy's (M - Free Report) could be post-pandemic winners as consumers yearn for the days of walking through the aisles and browsing.
4. Additionally, some of the mall REITs could still see further upside even though they've soared in 2021 on recovery hopes. The Macerich Company (MAC - Free Report) is up 31% year-to-date but still sports a forward P/E of just 6.
5. Energy has had a huge run in 2021, but the earnings estimates have doubled over the last 3 months for the group. Sheraz believes every investor should have some energy exposure. Chevron (CVX - Free Report) has fallen over 5% in the last 5 sessions and pays a dividend yielding 5%.
What else should you know about the bullish earnings outlook for 2021?
Tune into this week's podcast to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.