The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Beazer Homes, Lennar Corp, M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers and Taylor Morrison Home

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (
BZH Quick Quote BZH - Free Report) , Lennar Corporation ( LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) , M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ( MDC Quick Quote MDC - Free Report) , Toll Brothers, Inc. ( TOL Quick Quote TOL - Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ( TMHC Quick Quote TMHC - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: New Home Sales Fall 18.2%: Temporary Setback?
Severe winter weather took a toll on the U.S. housing market in February. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped to a nine-month low in February due to severe cold weather, rise in lumber prices and a lack of supply.
Sales of newly constructed single-family homes, accounting for roughly 10% of all U.S. home sales, fell 18.2% last month from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 units, per data released on Mar 23 by the Commerce Department.
The February figure missed the consensus forecast by 10.6%. Nonetheless, the reading increased 8.2% from a year ago. Notably, sales dropped in all regions across the country last month.
Challenges: Inclement Weather, Rising Input Prices, Mortgage Rates
Although new homes comprise a small portion of total sales, the metric is a major indicator for the ongoing housing market scenario as it is counted at the signing of a contract. Inclement weather arising from severe cold weather, including severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the South region, had a major impact on construction.
Meanwhile, housing starts tumbled 10.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.421 million units last month, the lowest level since last August. Starts were also down 9.3% on a year-on-year basis in February. Permits for future homes dropped 10.8% to 1.682 million units last month.
Also, covid-induced disruptions in the supply chain have been pushing prices higher for commodities comprising softwood lumber. Notably, construction input prices grew 2.1% in February 2021, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index data. Nonresidential construction input prices also inched up 2.1% for the month.
Also, construction input prices for February increased 7.6% from a year ago, and nonresidential construction input prices jumped 7.1% during that period. Softwood lumber and natural gas witnessed the largest year-over-year increases, rising 79.7% and 76.2%, respectively. Prices in the iron and steel category expanded 22% from a year ago, and steel mill product prices were up 20%.
Apart from inflationary risks, mortgage rates moved higher in tandem with Treasury yields. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.05%, according to the latest data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Notably, Freddie Mac will release its weekly mortgage rate today.
Though mortgage rates are still hovering around 3%, remaining low by historical standards, it is creating pressure for homeowners, especially first-time buyers. Meanwhile, the median sales price rose 5.3% from a year ago to $349,400, according to Tuesday's Commerce Department report. Also, low inventory remains a challenge for home buyers, pushing prices higher.
Higher borrowing costs along with rising home prices could put pressure on affordability of the homeowners and may keep away prospective buyers out of the market.
Upbeat Economic Views & Stimulus Plan Are Hopes
The new home sales report on Tuesday marked the first decline in sales of new homes over the past two months. Nevertheless, despite the hiccups stemming from extremely tight supply and rising prices, home sales have been increasing at a solid pace. In fact, the new home sales reading moved 17% north from a year ago, depicting the housing market's strength.
Market pundits are of the opinion that skyrocketing prices and rising mortgage rates will not impede the U.S. housing market momentum. Increased delays in getting their products to their buyers have been temporarily impacting the market.
Nevertheless, builders are witnessing higher demand and expect sales to accelerate. This is clearly evident from the latest builder sentiment survey of the National Association of Home Builders or NAHB.
The measure of confidence among U.S. homebuilders fell by only two points to 82 in March from February. Despite the decline in components measuring current sales conditions, buyer traffic remained high, and sales expectations over the next six months accelerated amid strong demand conditions.
Although higher inflation and unemployment are major impediments for the construction sector, broad-based economic growth supported by a sustained vaccination drive and stimulus program is expected to be a major tailwind for the sector.
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is heading toward the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, as stated by the Federal Reserve or Fed. The Fed expects the economy to accelerate speedily this year and now envisions the economy to expand 6.5% this year, up from the previous expectation of 4.2% in December 2020.
Also, a boost in the personal income owing to the government's solid stimulus package will be a boon for the residential market. Per the latest report of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income advanced 10% in January, primarily due to $600 stimulus checks from the government.
Household wealth increased almost $2 trillion for the month, while spending rose just 2.4%. Again, Congress approved a comprehensive $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package on Mar 10, 2021 that provides another round of payments to consumers, aids to states and localities, along with funding for COVID-related programs.
The
housing industry has gained 102.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 composite's 61.2% rally. Presently, notably housing names like Beazer Homes, Lennar Corp., M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers and Taylor Morrison Home are cashing in on the positive aspects of the economic view.
Century Communities currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while the others carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you're looking for big gains, there couldn't be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You're invited to check out Zacks' Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor's Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Shutterstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Beazer Homes, Lennar Corp, M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers and Taylor Morrison Home
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – March 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) , Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) , M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) , Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:
New Home Sales Fall 18.2%: Temporary Setback?
Severe winter weather took a toll on the U.S. housing market in February. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped to a nine-month low in February due to severe cold weather, rise in lumber prices and a lack of supply.
Sales of newly constructed single-family homes, accounting for roughly 10% of all U.S. home sales, fell 18.2% last month from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 units, per data released on Mar 23 by the Commerce Department.
The February figure missed the consensus forecast by 10.6%. Nonetheless, the reading increased 8.2% from a year ago. Notably, sales dropped in all regions across the country last month.
Challenges: Inclement Weather, Rising Input Prices, Mortgage Rates
Although new homes comprise a small portion of total sales, the metric is a major indicator for the ongoing housing market scenario as it is counted at the signing of a contract. Inclement weather arising from severe cold weather, including severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the South region, had a major impact on construction.
Meanwhile, housing starts tumbled 10.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.421 million units last month, the lowest level since last August. Starts were also down 9.3% on a year-on-year basis in February. Permits for future homes dropped 10.8% to 1.682 million units last month.
Also, covid-induced disruptions in the supply chain have been pushing prices higher for commodities comprising softwood lumber. Notably, construction input prices grew 2.1% in February 2021, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index data. Nonresidential construction input prices also inched up 2.1% for the month.
Also, construction input prices for February increased 7.6% from a year ago, and nonresidential construction input prices jumped 7.1% during that period. Softwood lumber and natural gas witnessed the largest year-over-year increases, rising 79.7% and 76.2%, respectively. Prices in the iron and steel category expanded 22% from a year ago, and steel mill product prices were up 20%.
Apart from inflationary risks, mortgage rates moved higher in tandem with Treasury yields. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.05%, according to the latest data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Notably, Freddie Mac will release its weekly mortgage rate today.
Though mortgage rates are still hovering around 3%, remaining low by historical standards, it is creating pressure for homeowners, especially first-time buyers. Meanwhile, the median sales price rose 5.3% from a year ago to $349,400, according to Tuesday's Commerce Department report. Also, low inventory remains a challenge for home buyers, pushing prices higher.
Higher borrowing costs along with rising home prices could put pressure on affordability of the homeowners and may keep away prospective buyers out of the market.
Upbeat Economic Views & Stimulus Plan Are Hopes
The new home sales report on Tuesday marked the first decline in sales of new homes over the past two months. Nevertheless, despite the hiccups stemming from extremely tight supply and rising prices, home sales have been increasing at a solid pace. In fact, the new home sales reading moved 17% north from a year ago, depicting the housing market's strength.
Market pundits are of the opinion that skyrocketing prices and rising mortgage rates will not impede the U.S. housing market momentum. Increased delays in getting their products to their buyers have been temporarily impacting the market.
Nevertheless, builders are witnessing higher demand and expect sales to accelerate. This is clearly evident from the latest builder sentiment survey of the National Association of Home Builders or NAHB.
The measure of confidence among U.S. homebuilders fell by only two points to 82 in March from February. Despite the decline in components measuring current sales conditions, buyer traffic remained high, and sales expectations over the next six months accelerated amid strong demand conditions.
Although higher inflation and unemployment are major impediments for the construction sector, broad-based economic growth supported by a sustained vaccination drive and stimulus program is expected to be a major tailwind for the sector.
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is heading toward the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, as stated by the Federal Reserve or Fed. The Fed expects the economy to accelerate speedily this year and now envisions the economy to expand 6.5% this year, up from the previous expectation of 4.2% in December 2020.
Also, a boost in the personal income owing to the government's solid stimulus package will be a boon for the residential market. Per the latest report of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income advanced 10% in January, primarily due to $600 stimulus checks from the government.
Household wealth increased almost $2 trillion for the month, while spending rose just 2.4%. Again, Congress approved a comprehensive $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package on Mar 10, 2021 that provides another round of payments to consumers, aids to states and localities, along with funding for COVID-related programs.
The housing industry has gained 102.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 composite's 61.2% rally. Presently, notably housing names like Beazer Homes, Lennar Corp., M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers and Taylor Morrison Home are cashing in on the positive aspects of the economic view.
Century Communities currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while the others carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you're looking for big gains, there couldn't be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You're invited to check out Zacks' Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor's Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.