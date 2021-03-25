Citi (C) Partners With Sharegain, Bolsters Digital Offerings

Citigroup ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) has entered into partnership with Sharegain, a capital markets fintech firm, to introduce its first fully automated securities lending solution for clients availing custodial services.
The new solution has been developed in a manner that makes its integration with wealth managers’ existing IT infrastructure possible. Also, clients will be able to witness a fully digital experience, from enrolment in the program through managing their lending, with this solution.
Also, wealth managers will be able to provide its customers with securities lending program and the opportunity to earn additional revenues on stocks, bonds and ETFs, without developing an internal program from scratch.
"In a world where new technologies are transforming the way we do business, Citi is embracing innovative ideas to deliver new services to our clients," said Chris Cox, Global head of data and digitization and EMEA head of securities services at Citigroup. "Partnering with Sharegain allows us to provide a digital securities lending solution that is flexible, scalable and easily integrates with our clients’ existing systems." he added.
The company has been making efforts to bolster its wealth management unit. In January 2021, the company combined its wealth management business under one name— Citi Global Wealth. Citigroup feels that a unified wealth unit will help it deliver the full, global power of its services to clients while ensuring that it preserves the capabilities and expertise of the private bank and consumer wealth businesses.
Over the past six months, shares of Citigroup have gained 61.7% compared with 54.2% rally of the
industry.
Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB Quick Quote FITB - Free Report) has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 2.1% for 2021 over the past 30 days. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has jumped 70% over the past six months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) current-year earnings estimates have risen slightly in 30 days' time. Further, the company's shares have appreciated 56.7% over the past six months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank #2. Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 1.5% for 2021 over the past 30 days. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has jumped 63.9% over the past six months.
