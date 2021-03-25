We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
ABM Industries (ABM) Benefits From 2020 Vision, Faces High Debt
We recently issued an updated report on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) .
The company started a comprehensive transformational initiative — 2020 Vision — in 2015. The goal of this initiative is to attain long-term, profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. As parts of this initiative, the company has centralized key functional areas, reinforced sales capabilities as well as began investing in service delivery tools and processes for supporting standard operating practices that are important for its long-term success. These, in turn, have enhanced the ABM’s Janitorial, Parking, Facilities Services, Building & Energy Solutions and Airline Services offerings as well as strengthened its position as a leading integrated facilities management company.
We are also impressed with ABM Industries’ endeavors in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments. In fiscal 2020, the company returned $49.3 million through dividend payment. In fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, the company returned $47.7 million and $46 million as dividend payouts to shareholders, respectively. Such moves reflect on the company’s commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.
Meanwhile, ABM Industries’ cash and cash equivalent balance of $378 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $574 million. This underscores that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. However, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $117 million.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
ABM Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors can also consider some other top-ranked stocks like S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) , Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) and TeleTech Holdings (TTEC - Free Report) . S&P Global and Gartner carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while TeleTech sports a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global, Gartner and TeleTech is pegged at 10%, 13.5% and 14.7%, respectively.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>