Low Fuel Costs Aid Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Low Revenues Ail
We recently issued an updated report on Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) .
Amid dwindling air-travel demand due to coronavirus, low fuel prices are helping the carrier partly offset the adversities as fuel expenses comprise a major chunk of airline expenditures. With majority of the fleet grounded, gallons of jet fuel consumed declined 60.7% in 2020 leading to lower expenses on aircraft fuel (down 70.3% in 2020).
To combat the current air-travel demand woes, the carrier undertook several cost-cutting measures to support the bottom line and preserve cash. For instance, it halted hiring (except for critical and essential posts) and deferred non-critical capital expenses. The carrier also suspended dividend payments and share buybacks.
Alike other airlines, Hawaiian Holdings has been taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The demand scenario, which started deteriorating in late January 2020, began to worsen in mid-March. Due to declining passenger revenues (down 74.4% in 2020), the carrier reported wider-than-expected loss in each of the four quarters of 2020.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Hawaiian Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) , Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Kansas City Southern carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Kansas City Southern, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 15%, 10% and 31.2%, respectively.
