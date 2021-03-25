Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Low Fuel Costs Aid Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Low Revenues Ail

We recently issued an updated report on Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) .

Amid dwindling air-travel demand due to coronavirus, low fuel prices are helping the carrier partly offset the adversities as fuel expenses comprise a major chunk of airline expenditures. With majority of the fleet grounded, gallons of jet fuel consumed declined 60.7% in 2020 leading to lower expenses on aircraft fuel (down 70.3% in 2020).

To combat the current air-travel demand woes, the carrier undertook several cost-cutting measures to support the bottom line and preserve cash. For instance, it halted hiring (except for critical and essential posts) and deferred non-critical capital expenses. The carrier also suspended dividend payments and share buybacks.

Alike other airlines, Hawaiian Holdings has been taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The demand scenario, which started deteriorating in late January 2020, began to worsen in mid-March. Due to declining passenger revenues (down 74.4% in 2020), the carrier reported wider-than-expected loss in each of the four quarters of 2020.

