KB Home (KBH) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Orders Rise 23%

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues missed the same. Following the earnings release, the company’s shares dropped 2.9% in the after-market trading session on Mar 24.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

KB Home reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, which surpassed the consensus estimate of 87 cents by 17.2%. Also, the metric grew 61.9% from the year-ago figure of 63 cents per share.

Total revenues of $1,141.7 million missed the consensus mark of $1,210 million by 5.3%. Nonetheless, revenues grew 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
 

Segment Details

Homebuilding: For the quarter under review, the segment's revenues of $1,138 million increased 6.1% from the prior-year period.

The number of homes delivered grew 4.1% from the year-ago level to 2,864 units, marking the highest first-quarter level since 2008. Further, average selling price or ASP increased 2% from a year ago to $397,100.

Net orders increased 23% from the prior-year quarter to 4,292 homes, marking the highest first-quarter level in 14 years. Moreover, value of net orders rose 35% from the year-ago quarter to $1.87 billion.

For the reported quarter, average community count was down 11% from a year ago to 223. Quarter-end community count was 209, down 16% from the prior year. Net orders per community averaged 6.4 per month, up 39% compared with 4.6 a year ago.

Cancellation rate, as a percentage of gross orders, reduced to 10% from 14% reported a year ago. Its quarter-end backlog totaled 9,238 homes (as of Feb 28, 2021), up 58.7% from a year ago. Further, potential housing revenues from backlog grew 74% from the prior-year period to $3.69 billion.

Margins

Within homebuilding, housing gross margin (excluding inventory-related charges) improved 320 basis points (bps) year over year to 21.1%. The increase was attributed to a favorable pricing environment due to robust housing market demand, increased operating leverage due to higher revenues and lower amortization of previously capitalized interest.

As a percentage of housing revenues, selling, general and administrative expenses improved 110 bps from the year-ago figure to 10.7% due to reduced overhead costs, lower advertising costs, partly reflecting the strong housing demand and increased operating leverage from higher revenues.

Homebuilding operating margin (excluding inventory-related charges) increased 430 bps to 10.4%.

Financial Services revenues rose 5% year over year to $3,730 million. Pretax income of $8.5 million was up from $5.8 million a year ago, mainly reflecting higher income from its mortgage banking joint venture, KBHS Home Loans, LLC.

Financial Position

KB Home had cash and cash equivalents of $569.8 million as of Feb 28, 2021, down from $681.2 million on Nov 30, 2020. The company had total liquidity of $1.36 billion, including $787.6 million of available capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility.

Inventories increased 6% from Nov 30, 2020, to $4.12 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021.

Its debt to capital was 38.9% at the year-end, down from 39.6% as of Nov 30, 2020, (marking an improvement of 70 bps).

Zacks Rank

Currently, KB Home carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry include D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) , Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Toll Brothers, D.R. Horton and Lennar’s fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to rise 47.4%, 42.9% and 39.9%, respectively.

