BlackBerry (BB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Feb 28, 2021) results on Mar 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 300%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 406.3%, on average.
This Waterloo, Canada-based cybersecurity software and services company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It is witnessing significant traction in the Spark business.
Factors at Play
BlackBerry is expected to have benefited from QNX design wins and cybersecurity partnerships. During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expanded its partnership with Baidu. Per the alliance, Baidu’s high-definition maps will run on the QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System.
Also, BlackBerry announced that its QNX Black Channel Communications Technology would be used in Motional’s next-generation driverless vehicles. It released QNX Hypervisor 2.2, the latest edition of its real-time embedded hypervisor product. BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services inked a global agreement to develop and market BlackBerry’s Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY.
The company made enhancements to its Radar H2 data-driven asset monitoring devices to help the world’s transportation businesses reduce costs and improve the utilization of their trailers, containers, chassis and other remote assets. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on BlackBerry’s top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 3 cents, which suggests a decline of 66.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: BlackBerry’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 3 cents.
Zacks Rank: BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
